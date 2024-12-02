Svetoslav Ivanov to the jubilee class of Sofia University journalists: Be guardians of reality

The Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication (FJMC) of the Sofia University (SU) "St. Savvas Ivanov". Today, the Sofia University School of Journalism and Mass Media celebrated its 50th anniversary with a graduation ceremony for the graduates of the Bachelor's and master’s programs in Journalism, Public Relations, Book Publishing and Communication Management. The graduation ceremony took place in the auditorium of Sofia University. At the ceremony, 150 bachelor and master students from the class of 2024 received their higher education diplomas, reports BTA.

Svetoslav Ivanov, the bTV journalist and host of the "120 minutes" show, who is a graduate of the faculty, had the honor of delivering the ceremonial speech on the graduation of our young colleagues. "In this fast-paced world, where people are increasingly looking at the world through the selfie camera of their devices, remember that our profession has always been about the stories of others, that's what journalism is - the stories of others. They are far more important," he said.

He said the biggest battle being fought is the battle for people's attention. "Attention is the capital that everyone is fighting for. We, as journalists, are fighting a similar battle. To inform the public and to heal it from all extremes and manipulations," the journalist stressed.

Svetoslav Ivanov wished the students to be guardians of reality. To go forward despite the blows they will receive, to stand up stronger and more convinced after each fall, with the inner satisfaction that they were right in their actions and defended the dignity of their profession.