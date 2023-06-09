The 11th edition of "Let's Clean Bulgaria Together" started with an official national meeting of the partners

September 16 is the day when our country, through the largest volunteer initiative in our country - "Let's clean Bulgaria together", will make its contribution to the efforts for a cleaner planet. On this day, millions of volunteers from all over the world will become part of the World Cleanup Day, organized by Let's Do It World. The official launch of the global initiative was given on June 6 in Brussels by the President of the European Parliament - Mrs. Roberta Mezzola. In 2023 World Cleanup Day will be held precisely under the patronage of the European Parliament and with the strong support of the United Nations, which included the initiative in the United Nations Environment Program and Council.

On the occasion of the upcoming event, the annual national meeting of the partners of the largest volunteer action in our country "Let's clean Bulgaria together" was held today in Sofia. The favorite people from bTV, together with the Minister of Environment and Water, Mr. Julian Popov, the Mayor of Sofia, Mrs. Yordanka Fandakova, representatives of regional and municipal administrations, non-governmental organizations and businesses launched the campaign for the big clean-up, which will take place on September 16.

This year "Let's clean Bulgaria together" will be held under the motto "We are ready!". It is aimed at personal responsibility and contribution in caring for the cleanliness of the planet, the future, and the education of children. In 2023 it is the smallest inhabitants of our country who will lead Bulgaria on the path to conservation and a more responsible attitude towards nature, side by side with their friends, parents, and all of us.

At the special event in the "Event Space", the Ministry of Education and Culture was honored for its annual support to the campaign, as well as the Metropolitan Municipality for the first separate collection initiative within the initiative in 2022. The regions of Ruse, Burgas and Varna were honored for their achievements in the 10th edition of the campaign, where the number of volunteers was the largest, and the cleanest places were in the regions of Pazardzhik, Vratsa and Vidin. Among the prize winners who supported in 2022 "Let's clean Bulgaria together" are also a number of companies, business and volunteer organizations, among them the Coca-Cola System, Ecopack Bulgaria, SO - Pancharevo district, Metropolitan Inspectorate, UPI Agency; Radio N-JOY, Vitosha nature Park, Credissimo, BNP Paribas, Total Energies, The "Plums for Waste" initiative, Bayer, TOYOTA and the Kostenets municipality, Sub DIVING, NEC BULGARIA, Pernik municipality, Medium Station, "Minyor Pernik" football club, Kyustendil municipality and the "Clean Struma" initiative", Fantastico, Bulavto, Kärcher, NPSS, ESRI Bulgaria, Metroreklama, Shell, Bulgaria Mall, Housemax and DHL, Bulgaria Mall, DHL, Fino Bulgaria and Hamburger Recycle, Zero Waste Sofia and others.

Within the framework of the meeting, some of the most beloved faces from bTV and hosts of the event - Zlatimir Yochev, Victoria Goteva, Diana Lyubenova, Petya Dikova and Nikolaos Tsitiridis, called on the partners and citizens to actively participate in the initiative. A special guest at the event was the mascot of "Let's clean Bulgaria together" - Zelenko Zelenkov, who together with the children motivated volunteers from all over the country to participate in the cleaning operation.