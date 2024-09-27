The campaign "Parliament 51. Every vote counts" launches on bTV on 27 September

Coverage of the campaign for the early parliamentary elections begins today, 27 September, on bTV. The broadcaster will offer in-depth discussions, debates and commentary on the key issues for Bulgaria's future. As part of the "Parliament 51. Every Vote Counts" campaign, bTV's current affairs programs will feature candidates for the future Parliament, political analysts and guests.

Once a week, the morning block "This Morning" will broadcast debates with representatives of the political formations that, according to the sociological data used by bTV, are expected to win seats in Parliament 51. Hosts Zlatimir Yochev and Maria Tsantsarova will also talk to the leaders of the lists about the parties' main priorities.

Every weekday from 30 September to 25 October, the "Face to Face" program will feature interviews with parliamentary candidates from the various formations. The host Tsvetanka Rizova will also host a debate between two opponents on the most important and issues.

On three consecutive Sundays (29 September, 6 October, 13 October), the program "120 minutes" with Svetoslav Ivanov will feature interviews with leaders of lists with coalition partners or representatives of the civic quotas. On October 20, the last Sunday before the vote, bTV will invite political leaders to individual participations where they will present measures and solutions for the governance of the country.

The weekend block of bTV's "This Saturday and Sunday" will feature video portraits of the candidates on the National Assembly lists.

The campaign "Parliament 51. Every Vote Counts" starts on 27 September on air and on bTV's digital platforms.