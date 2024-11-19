The newsroom of bTV News awarded the journalists with the most outstanding achievements in 2024

On 18 November, bTV News celebrated 24 years since its first television broadcast. The newsroom continues to be an important source of credibility and information for audiences, contributing to civic engagement in society.

Behind the longevity and success of bTV News are numerous professionals and their tens of thousands of hours of television broadcasting - news, current affairs, sports and weather producers and presenters, reporters, cameramen, tech editors, planners, correspondents, international and web editors, technical assistants. Their hard work and dedication over the years has enabled bTV to maintain its leading position in the media industry.

"I congratulate all my colleagues who, with dedication and passion, have continued to create an outstanding journalistic product for over 24 years. bTV's achievements are the result of the collective work of everyone in the newsroom, maintaining high standards and inspiring younger generations to follow their example," said Ralf Bartoleit, CEO of bTV Media Group and Acting Director of News, Current Affairs and Sport.

In its traditional annual internal competition, bTV News honored its journalists with the most significant achievements.

Vladislava Trichkova became the bTV reporter of the year 2024. Her television career began in 2015, and she has been part of the bTV News team since the end of June 2022. In addition to her work as a crime reporter and author of a number of investigations, Vladislava Trichkova also tells many stories from abroad, such as the recent catastrophic floods in Spain. She has won several awards - three prizes from the “Valya Krushkina - Journalism for the People” competition, bTV's Reporter of the Year in 2020 and the prestigious Samuel Francis Award for Professional and Civic Ethics in 2023 for the film Destination: Survival - a story of Bulgarians who fled their homeland to be transplanted abroad.

The best of the 2024 cameramen is Boris Pintev, one of the iconic faces of television. He has been a cameraman at bTV since its inception. He has won an almost double-digit number of national and international awards for cinematography, documentaries, films and reports, including the Golden Eye, Valya Krushkina and four bTV Cinematographer of the Year awards - in 2011, 2016, 2019. Boris Pintev also teaches students in the specialty of "TV Reporting and Documentary".

"Producer of the Year" is Dimitar Anestev. He started his journalistic career in 1997 and has worked at bTV since 2003. He went through various working positions, including as a reporter. In 2009 he became "Reporter of the Year" of bTV. Since 2014, he has been a producer at bTV News and is responsible for the preparation and on-air broadcasting of the media's newscasts.

The title "Correspondent of the Year" went to Dani Atanasova, who covered all the news and issues from the regional centers of Yambol and Sliven. Dani received the award for the fifth time, making her one of the most distinguished of her fellow bTV journalists.