Two young talents join the team of meteorologists at bTV News

From August 1, two young talents will join the team of established forecasters in the bTV newsroom as trainee meteorologists. Maya Nikiforova and Petroniy Evtov are students who are part of the annual internship program of the News, Current Affairs and Sports Department. They were chosen after a selection process and specialized training by proven professionals Stanislava Tsalova and Borislav Lazarov, and under their mentorship will continue their development in one of the most popular segments of bTV News - bTV Weather. They will support the daily work of bTV meteorologists Natali Trifonova, Stanislava Tsalova and Borislav Lazarov, present the weather forecast and create innovative weather content on social media.

"Maya and Petroniy joining the bTV Weather team expresses our ambition to make way for talent in the profession. The bTV internship program runs throughout the year and through it many young people start their career development, working with some of the best journalists in Bulgaria. This is the first time we have trained TV meteorologists in the program, and we wish Maya and Petronius creative inspiration and much success," said Ralf Bartoleit, CEO and Acting Director of News, Current Affairs and Sport.

Maya Nikiforova is a native of Pernik and a graduate of the “Hristo Smirnenski” High School with a major in Biology and Chemistry. In 9th grade her interest in geography was born, provoked by the study of relationships between natural and social, socio-economic phenomena and objects. She enrolled in “Geography” at the Sofia University “Sv. Kliment Ohridski”, where she is about to be a third-year student. Her personal interests are focused on the field of meteorology and climatology - the climate, its characteristics, changes and anthropogenic activities that influence it. She has had a love for animals since she was a small child and will try to bring this to the screen by presenting interesting videos and trivia.

Petroniy Evtov is from Sofia and fell in love with the vast world of physics at the age of 14. He completed his secondary education at the 9th French Language High School - Sofia and enrolled in Astrophysics, Meteorology and Geophysics at the Faculty of Physics of Sofia University “Sv. Kliment Ohridski”. He is about to be a third-year student. He has a strong interest in innovations in technology, natural phenomena and environmental protection. He practices various sports - gymnastics, karate, swimming, indoor climbing, triathlon and professional volleyball, and often conquers the Bulgarian mountains by hiking and participating in marathons.