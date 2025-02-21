UNWE students introduced to media project management at bTV

“Media should encourage and stimulate positive changes in society”. With these words, Janeta Diadovska, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at bTV Media Group, emphasized the main mission of television to inform and create responsible content to the 4th year students of Media Economics at UNWE (University of National and World Economy). Future media professionals visited bTV on 18 February to learn more about managing large media projects and why it is important to invest in marketing for good causes. During the tour, the students visited bTV Radio Group's new state-of-the-art studio complex. Georgi Mitov, a radio presenter at bTV Radio, and Svetoslav Nikolov, program director at Jazz FM, shared their experiences and explained how radio and digital platforms can work together to create innovative content and reach audiences effectively.