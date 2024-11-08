Velimira Petrova, bTV Media Group: “Golden” advertising stays in the mind

On 28 November 2024, the seventeenth edition of Effie Bulgaria will present its awards during an official gala ceremony. Velimira Petrova, Sales Director at bTV Media Group, is a person with a number of professional awards and remarkable commercial results, which is why she is part of the jury that will determine the winners of this year's awards. In a special interview with Ina Georgieva and "Your BUSINESS” magazine, she talks about the key elements of a successful campaign and the qualities needed to build a good team.

Petrova, what do you think distinguishes Effie Awards from other marketing communications competitions and what is its role for the industry in Bulgaria?

Internationally, the Effie Awards are the standard for effectiveness and set the benchmark in the advertising industry. For every brand and agency, an Effie Award validates their year-round efforts to create campaigns and messages that get everyone talking. For the industry, both in Bulgaria and Europe, the Effie is the barometer against which performance is measured, and results are reported for the work that I am sure everyone has made a personal mission.

As a jury member of Effie Bulgaria and Effie Awards Europe, what are the key elements you always look for in a successful campaign?

An original idea, a strong emotional message and engaging the audience are elements that I always pay attention to - not only as a juror, but also as a consumer. A campaign must grab you, and there are many ways that can happen. The modern person is looking for variety, which technology can provide in a very comprehensive way, but at the same time you must stay true to the need for an emotional connection with the brand.

How do the dynamics of the advertising sector and changes in consumer behavior affect the process of building effective media strategies?

Yes, the industry is moving at high speed and every day we see the impossible become reality, but there are still some timeless values and human emotions that increase the effectiveness of advertising messages and manage to resist changes in consumer behavior. The dynamics are technological and I'm happy to be living in a time where anything really is possible.

What is the role of trust, collaboration and respect in building successful and long-term business partnerships in your experience at bTV Media Group?

Without trust, it's hard to create. To build a building, you need to be sure of the foundations. To build a business, you need loyal supporters, but you also need to inspire trust and credibility. To work in an industry built on the principles of partnership and long-term collaboration, seeking the most efficient route to consumer attention and preference, you must above all be a man of your word. Despite the hundreds of documents that pass through our hands every day, sometimes a promise is more powerful than a signature.

You work with a highly motivated team of professionals. What are the key qualities that you think make a successful sales and marketing team?

I am a team player. I value the perspective and professional experience of the people that my job brings me into contact with daily, and I believe that you can learn something from everyone around you. Every problem has a solution, thanks to the exchange of different points of view. The best prepared professional is a well-informed one, so my personal motivation is to work with each colleague at bTV Media Group who is passionate about their work, to build and grow together.

