Zoya Vasileva, bTV Media Group, participated in the IAB Digital Day technology conference

Zoya Vasileva, Head of Digital and Digital Sales at bTV Media Group, participated in IAB Bulgariа Digital Day, a leading social technology conference that provided a global and local view of digital markets and future trends. The forum was held on 14 November under the slogan "Generationally Speaking" and featured a wide range of experts discussing the rapid pace of technological innovation and the differences between generations.

Zoya Vasileva joined other media experts on the panel: "Publishers – should they reinvent their business". Topics discussed included how to keep GenZ on our platforms and what media are doing to attract young audiences, are AI tools changing the way media works and are they an expensive investment or one that saves resources and money, the outlook for paid content and whether it can be a profitable model in the Bulgarian market.

Zoya Vasileva pointed to specific examples used by bTV Media Group: "The increased audience interest in "The Voice of Bulgaria" and the content we produce for the different platforms under the umbrella of this top title is a typical example of how we are attracting Gen Z fans. Young fans are a huge part of the show's fanbase and we're giving them more to keep them engaged - entertaining, commenting, sharing, watching 360, even deciding the move of the finale."