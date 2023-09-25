bTV Media Group Officially Launched The Fall 2023 TV season

bTV Media Group officially kicked off its new TV season at a glamorous event under the motto LIGHT UP YOUR SPIRIT. In the Fall season, viewers will discover a new and modern mix of entertainment, entertainment, top journalism and content, with high production and technological quality.

LIGHT UP YOUR SPIRIT brought together journalists, media experts and guests from the television industry, business clients and partners of the media group. A 360-degree projection with multimedia content and real set recreated the atmosphere of the modern urban environment in the hall. The faces of bTV Zlatimir Yochev and Beste Sabri, Peter Dochev and Maria Sylvester, were the "hosts" on stage. For a good party experience the coach in "The Voice of Bulgaria" Miro and the musical formation TRIGAIDA entertained the guests.

"We continue to create a modern multimedia entertainment environment that caters to the young and urban audience, but also to the wider TV audience in the country. Our entertainment programmes and reality formats, along with news and current affairs shows, remain an integral part of our multi-platform business. In 2024, we promise even more diverse content across our TV and digital portfolio," says Ralf Bartoleit, CEO of bTV Media Group.

"With the start of Fall 2023, we are preparing viewers to expect the unexpected, with a twist of many surprises. It is not only technological innovations that will stand out this autumn, but so too will the energy and messages of colourful and vibrant urban life reflected through the prism of the bTV Media Group world," adds Velimira Petrova, bTV Media Group Sales Director.

The combination of compelling content, digital agility and increased consumption is driving growth in the media industry, and in particular the development of the CME Media Group. Since its acquisition by PPF in 2020, CME has become one of the largest and most sustainable media operators in the CEE region.

CME operates television stations in Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia and Slovenia, and is one of the leading media and entertainment companies in Central and Eastern Europe. CME broadcasts 43 TV channels, both free and pay, and reaches a total of 49 million viewers. CME also owns the SVOD platform VOYO.