Special Episodes of 'The Light Way to Taste' Reunite Us With MasterChef's Hobby Chefs

Graduate chef and certified nutritionist from Oxford Elena Petreliyska will introduce us to the most colorful among the participants from culinary competition MasterChef participants. In the company of Elena, the hobby chefs that dropped out from the race will prepare their favorite dishes, reveal to the viewers many culinary secrets and present themselves in an interesting and casual way.

New special episodes of "The Light Way to Taste" are expected from September on the air of Soul&PepperTV.