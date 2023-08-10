Exciting Sports Emotions Await The Audience Of RING From August

Starting from August 12, it's time for a Portugal-branded show. Every week you can enjoy the most interesting matches from Liga Portugal on air on RING and online on VOYO. Will the dominance of the Big Three - Benfica, Sporting CP and Porto - continue? There have been 88 seasons played in the Portuguese championship since its beginning in 1934, and in 86 of them someone from among these three teams has been crowned at the top. Benfica have 37 championship titles, Porto are second with 30 and Sporting CP have 19.

The Italian Serie A kicks off on August 20 (Sunday). As last season, RING and VOYO will broadcast four matches per round, making viewers witness spectacular football encounters between 20 club teams, and this year we expect the return of Frosinone, Genoa and Cagliari to the competition. Napoli are the current Serie A champions for the 2022/23 season, with Lazio, Inter and Milan completing the top four. Cremonese and Sampdoria were relegated to the second division, giving way to Frosinone and Genoa. Cagliari and Verona return to the elite. Now that Luciano Spalletti has been replaced on Napoli's bench by Rudi Garcia, all eyes will be on the Partenopei's attempt to defend the title. Will they succeed and what will be the response of the Rome and Milan teams, remains to be seen.

No less expected is the return of European volleyball with a home participation in the EuroVolley 2023 European Championships. From 15 August, our national teams in the sport with a long tradition of winning will face Spain, Finland, Ukraine, Croatia and Slovenia on the men's side, while the women's team will play against Croatia, Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

To the delight of RING viewers, bTV Media Group's sports channel will broadcast a total of 5 matches with Bulgarian participation (3 group phase matches for women and 2 group phase matches for men).

Our country is also one of the hosts of the men's championship, together with Israel, the Republic of North Macedonia and Italy.

Enjoy quality European sport - on air on RING and online on VOYO!