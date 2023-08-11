The Fall Season Of bTV Starts On September 4th

Fun is the engine of the upcoming Fall season on bTV, which kicks off on September 4 with great vibes for everyone at home. And this fall, viewers will experience exciting moments in the company of beloved presenters, new faces and interesting participants.

The greatest knowledge game in the world - "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" will be the focus of entertainment on bTV in the new TV season. After the extraordinary success of the game's special charity season this summer, which supported eight worthy and important causes for the future, the host Mihail Bilalov will once again welcome the most inquisitive and knowledgeable participants in the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’s studio. They will measure their knowledge, intelligence and clever mind in an attempt to answer 15 questions for 100 thousand BGN. Innovations in the rules of the game guarantee even more interesting and meaningful minutes in front of the screen - from September 4th, every weekday evening at 18:00 on bTV. The new season of the favorite game will start with a special children's week, in which the main characters will be children supported by their parents and older relatives.

After eight successful seasons and dozens of exciting stories, "The Farm" returns to the air of bTV under the motto "The Thread of Life". The ninth edition of the most constructive and positive reality show on Bulgarian air starts on September 4th (Monday) at 20:00 to open a new page in its history, weaving the eternal Bulgarian traditions into the dynamics of the modern world. "The Farm" comes with updated rules, new battles and a completely new look, while keeping the spirit that made it the most Bulgarian reality show. The filming of the show started a few days ago near Pernik, where in the coming months the farm and the Battle Arena will overflow with emotions. Who is the new presenter who will join Ivan and Andrey, what secrets does the farm hide and what are the new rules by which the winner will be broadcast, who will grab the prize of 100 thousand BGN, viewers will find out in the episodes that will be broadcast every Monday at 20:00 and from Tuesday to Thursday at 21:00 on bTV.

The undisputed favorite of viewers in the genre of TV cooking shows - "MasterChef", returns on September 8th (Friday) at 20:00 on bTV and will delight viewers with a "new taste" served by a new authoritative jury. Expecting to be surprised with unprecedented skills, creative solutions, techniques, dedication and passion for food, Chef Ilian Kustev, Chef Alexander Taralezhkov and chef of the chefs Yavor Sarafov will welcome the new contenders for the title "MasterChef of Bulgaria" and the grand prize of BGN 100 000, in the brand new studio of the show. The new hobby chefs will go through exceptional and most unexpected tests to prove that they have the necessary qualities to enter the culinary history of Bulgaria, and viewers who insist on good "new taste" will be able to follow the culinary race on Friday and Saturday nights at 20:00 on bTV. In 2023, MasterChef introduced “green filming” and received albert certification for sustainable, carbon-neutral TV production, as did many of bTV's TV productions already.

This Fall, the beloved music show "The Voice of Bulgaria" will celebrate its tenth edition on bTV, and some of the most current and successful stars of the music scene - Maria Ilieva, DARA, Miro and Ivan Lechev, will be members of the renewed coaching team. The "Blind audition", which starts on September 10th (Sunday) at 20:00, will reveal amazing new voices and the exciting stories behind them. The battles between the contestants will be even more intense, and the competition between the coaches themselves will be more challenging than ever. The winner of the musical reality will grab the prize of BGN 50 000 and the title "Voice of Bulgaria", and who will it be - the viewers will follow every Sunday at 20:00.

Fresh, original and even more fun, "The Nikolaos Tsitiridis Show" returns to the air of bTV with its eighth season on September 8th (Friday), at 22:00. Every Friday night, Nikolaos, the band and the whole team of the show will continue to entertain viewers with a punchy dose of top-notch humor, funny commentaries and exciting interviews with Bulgarian and international celebrities, as well as many new and unexpected features. In the new season, viewers will be taken up to the show's stage, and exactly how that will happen will be revealed on September 8, 10pm.

Spectacular battles, breathtaking musical competition, extraordinary culinary adventure with a "new taste", lots of laughter and 15 exciting questions waiting to be opened - all this and much more awaits viewers in front of the screens in the new TV season - from September 4th on bTV! The video platform btvplus.bg will offer the audience new, completely free content with delayed viewing up to 30 days after broadcast. Fans will find exclusive footage and special video content – “Life Behind the Farm”, “#For the Insatiable”, “The Voice Behind the Scenes” and more across bTV Media Group's platforms.

Lots of entertainment, exclusive premieres, box office hits, favorite TV titles and quality live sports events await VOYO users, and nearly 50 new titles will be added to the platform's rich and diverse video library.