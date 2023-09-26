Fight Gala Evening - 7 October, Live On RING And bTV Sport

GLORY is about to debut on Bulgarian soil. The night of October 7 at Arena Burgas will be historic for the Koprivlenski brothers, who for the first time in the same gala night will show fighting skills, tactics and talent.

If you are not by the seaside, you can watch the show live on the air of Bulgaria's sports TV RING, as well as for free and without registration on btvsport.bg.

While Stoyan Koprivlenski is part of the main fight card and will face Romania's Sorin Caliniuc, Martin Koprivlenski has been given the right to participate in warm-up bouts.

In front of dozens of specialists and selectors he will face the no less experienced Konstantin Mihailov from Nova Zagora in a promising spectacle match.