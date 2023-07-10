bTV Media Group Will Broadcast Stiliyan Petrov's Charity Football Game "The Match of Hope"

The former captain and record holder in matches of the Bulgarian national football team Stiliyan Petrov organizes a charity "Match of Hope" with the participation of Bulgarian and foreign football legends. The spectacular show will take place on September 6 (Wednesday) at 17:00 at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski", and bTV Media Group will make viewers empathize with the emotion from the field directly on the air of bTV Action, online at btvsport.bg, as well as on VOYO. The match will be preceded by a special commentary studio.

The funds raised from the charity "Match of Hope" will be donated to the needs of people with cancer in Bulgaria. They will be distributed both among hospitals in the country and to help people who are battling the serious disease.

"Exactly 10 years ago, in 2013, 62,000 stood on their feet at my last match. 10 years later, our foundation is organizing a charity match in Bulgaria - the 'Match of Hope'. All funds will be donated to hospitals in Bulgaria and to people undergoing cancer treatment. My family and I have been through this, but without the support of the Bulgarian people and fans we would not have succeeded," Stiliyan said during his guest appearance on "120 Minutes".

The two teams, which will face each other in the biggest charity football event of the year, will include 20 players each and the names of the legends who will attend the event have already been revealed.

Playing for the foreign team will be legendary Manchester United captain Roy Keane, Henrik Larsson, Robert Pires, Luis Garcia, Nemanja Vidic, Joe Cole, Shay Given, Stewart Downing, Youri Djorkaeff, Gareth Barry, Gaizka Mendieta and Ashley Young. Their coach will be former Celtic, Aston Villa and Ireland national team mentor Martin O'Neill.

For the Bulgarian team, of which Stiliyan Petrov himself will be a part, the names of Hristo Stoichkov, Dimitar Berbatov, Nasko Sirakov, Krasimir Balakov, Valeri Bojinov, Martin Petrov, Marian Hristov, Ilia Gruev and Radostin Kishishev are already known. Dimitar Dimitrov - Hero will be the coach of the star team of Bulgarian footballers.

"I invite all Bulgarian fans - of football, of sport, of any industry, to be part of this amazing event. This way we will show that we are together, and the people who are fighting this disease are not alone, and this is very important. Just like you supported me and my family. Come, we are expecting an amazing show at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski" - 6 September, 17:00!", said Stiliyan Petrov.