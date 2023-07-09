Fresh Summer Programme And Emotional Stories In The Current Affairs Shows Of bTV Media Group

From the beginning of July, bTV's current affairs programmes switch to a summer schedule. From July 3rd, bTV's morning block "This Morning" will start at 07:00. Host Zlatimir Yochev will continue to present every weekday the current issues and guests from the socio-political life of the country and the world. For a period of two weeks in July (3 - 14 July) and two weeks in August (7 - 18 August), he will be replaced by the journalists Vanina Nedkova and Rosen Tsvetkov.

Throughout the summer, the morning weekend block "This Saturday and Sunday" will summarize for viewers the hot topics and events of the week. From July 1st it will be broadcast from 08:00 to 11:00, and in August - from 08:00 to 10:00. In July, the multi-thematic show will be hosted by Maria Tsantsarova, Zheni Marcheva, Kristina Gazieva, while in August - by Veselina Petrakieva, Radiana Bozhikova and Rumen Skrinsky.

The well-established journalistic show of bTV "Face to Face" will continue to follow and introduce the viewers to a review of the political topics every weekday at 17:20. In the last week of July its host will be Gergana Venkova, and in August the show will go on break.

On July 9 will be the last episode of the season of "Why, Mr. Minister?" with Maria Tsantsarova. The show returns on the air with a new season on September 10.

In August, there will be a summer break for the current affairs show "120 Minutes". Then bTV will broadcast on five consecutive Sundays a selection of the most interesting conversations and reports in the show during the season. Host Svetoslav Ivanov will be back on screen on September 10, when the twelfth season of the show begins.

The special section for in-depth investigations and reports by bTV journalists, "bTV Reporters", will also offer the most interesting broadcast episodes of the season in the weeks from July 15th to early September.

Starting July 2, the lifestyle show "COOLt" will air on a new day and time - Sundays from 15:30 to 16:30, and from July 30 until the start of the new season, viewers will enjoy the best of Natalie Trifonova's episodes.

The daytime talk show "Before Noon" goes on summer vacation on July 21. From the end of July and throughout August, the same hour will broadcast the emotional and fascinating conversations with the interlocutors of the past season, the exciting stories of the guests in the studio and the useful and interesting topics of the show's episodes.