"Sofia At Home" Enters The Home Of Audiences From May 29th On bTV

The hot summer with Bulgarian titles on bTV starts on May 29th with the premiere of the new Bulgarian TV series "Sofia at Home." It will take viewers into the colorful and vast world of one of the most successful real estate companies in Bulgaria. When its influential founder suddenly dies, his most trusted employees unexpectedly find themselves at the helm of the company. The situation quickly turns into a complicated case when they learn about Sofia, the illegitimate daughter and legal heiress to half of her deceased father's business. Filled with light humor, funny situations and genuine honesty, the episodes will explore the different dimensions of home and family.

The characters in the show combine the diversity of the human character with its ambitions, emotions, dilemmas and problems. Sofia herself hardly goes unnoticed. She is one of those girls who attracts attention with her genuine charm, positive attitude and a dash of craziness. She loves to photograph details across the streets of Sofia, facades, decorations, everything beautiful that impresses her. The news of her father's death makes her feel guilty for not being more decisive. Therefore, when she arrives at the agency, Sofia sees this as an opportunity to get to know her father and find her calling. There, however, she runs into Daniel and Nikola, the new co-owners. Through adventures and challenges, the characters discover that real estate is bought and sold, but a home is something that you create.

Viewers will be able to enjoy more high quality Bulgarian content with the first and second seasons of “Sunny Beach” from May 31, as well as a selection of movie titles on Saturday nights starting from June 3rd.