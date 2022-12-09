“The Bachelor” Goes Digital

The most exciting show on the air - "The Bachelor" returns with a new season in the month of love. This year, the emotions of the contestants will be transferred from the TV screen and amplified in the digital environment. For the first time, on btvplus.bg, viewers will have the opportunity to watch the TV episodes, and on the special btv.bg page of the show, together with selected contestants from the last season, they will be able to immerse themselves in the emotions, challenges, conflicts and love two times a week. Romance, personal stories, passion, tears and smiles from the screen will be commented by the contestants in the digital series in a background of selected exterior.

The luxurious, beautiful views and romantic atmosphere will provide an additional opportunity to position premium brands in various forms with added value on bTV's digital platforms as well as on the show’s social channels. The digital episodes with additional content will provide clients with new, exclusive opportunities to develop a non-standard advertising campaign that can run alongside the extension episodes and reach an audience of thousands through all digital forms related to “The Bachelor”.