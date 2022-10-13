The Most Extreme Reality Show Survivor Is Looking For Its New Heroes

The greatest adventure reality show Survivor is once again in search of its new heroes. From September 28, anyone wishing to prove themselves in epic battles and various tests of the spirit to face the wild nature and survive, can do so in the special section on the survivor.btv.bg website.

The new season of Survivor will once again bet on an original concept, offering a novel and different adventure that will surprise both contestants and viewers.

Among the exotic and challenging nature of the Caribbean and under the motto "Into unknown waters", the 7th season of Survivor Bulgaria will prove once again that the recognition and title of the "Sole Survivor" is for the one who possesses complex qualities such as resilient psyche, physical strength, resourcefulness and strategic thinking. Fans of the reality format will witness not only the large-scale physical battles and challenges, but also the way in which the participants will experience Survivor, looking for an answer to the questions - "Can I cope in crisis conditions and situations?", "Am I Strong enough?", "Do I have the qualities to be a leader?", "Can I trust the person next to me?", "Can I trust my intuition?", "Is it worth it and where lies my personal limit ?”. Anyone who has the courage to dive into the unknown waters of Survivor can do so on the show's website survivor.btv.bg.

The idea for Survivor belongs to the world-famous producer Mark Burnett. The format has won multiple Emmy Awards and is the market leader worldwide. It has been on air since 1997 and is the most talked about show worldwide. Survivor currently airs in almost every country, and more than 50 different territories make their own local versions of the show. 40 seasons have been produced in the US.