The New Season Of “Dish of the Year” On Soul & Pepper Comes With A Refined Concept, Big Prize And A Rich Palette Of Advertising Opportunities

The search for the most original cooking recipe, worthy of the title “Dish of the year” has begun. The team behind the production of the first Bulgarian culinary competition has officially announced that it has launched the casting call.Season 2 is open to amateur cooks and masters of the culinary art. Experience in the competition will take a back seat as the focus will be entirely on the candidates' original interpretations. A star jury will select the best contenders to take part in the format according to strict culinary criteria.

The big winner will win 10,000 BGN and the opportunity to create their own cooking show on Soul&Pepper TV.

The next big winner could be anyone who enters HERE. Your brand can become part of the success through the different brand integration options that the format offers.