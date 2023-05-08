"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" With An Eight-Episode Primetime Special In June And July

You sit in the chair of wealth once. Unless you outdo yourself and come to play for something bigger than yourself. For a cause. „Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” lends a hand to causes and the people behind them who share the same mission - education, awareness and progress. In the special eight episodes, united under the tagline "A Matter of the Future," support and strength is doubled, as key players will be in the studio with favorite stars who recognize the cause as their own. In each episode the viewer will follow several exciting games in the name of the chosen cause including ecology, donation, education and more. One team will be represented by the Hero of the Day, a person who is dedicated to the cause and will inspire the audience with their personal story and a well-known public figure who supports the cause and helps the Hero of the Day in the game.

Host Mihail Bilalov will take on his usual role in the first and last of the special episodes, and in the remaining 7 the questions in the game will be asked by guest hosts.

Make sure to tune in for the launch of " Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: A Matter of the Future" on June 4 at 8 pm on bTV.