A Strong Season For Jazz FM Radio

After achieving phenomenal success with the first edition of the campaign to support the brightest musicians "Jazz in the whole country" and the two-day concert in the city of Varna at the beginning of June, Jazz FM radio continues to work actively for the development of the Bulgarian jazz scene. The music performed at the concerts continues to be heard on the Jazz FM airwaves, movies will reveal more details on the radio's digital platforms, and the performed works will be promoted as much as possible. The radio went where the music is happening and thus continues to gather a complete image of jazz in the country, to bring artists and audiences closer together and to activate the scene.

At the end of the same month, in partnership with the big A to JazZ festival, the radio organized the first edition of "Jazz Stories", where the audience met the famous instrumentalists Stefan Slavov and Gencho Vertovski. The stories of the two were accompanied by photographs digitized from their personal archives. The meeting lasted 1 hour and was broadcast live on Jazz FM's Facebook page. "Jazz Stories" is a continuation of numerous Jazz FM projects aimed at preserving the Bulgarian jazz heritage and promoting it in modern times. Among them are the release of an album by the first Bulgarian jazz singer Leni Valkova, as well as the on-air and online projects "Jazz stories" and "Of albums by their creators".

In the middle of July, the radio initiated by assisting in the creation and organization of a new innovative festival called Jazz Velingrad. The festival was held by the Municipality of Velingrad with the media partnership of Jazz FM with the idea of connecting culture with education, being a bridge between generations and regions, ensuring continuity in music and helping young talents in their development. The first main concert of the festival marked the return to the big stage of the legendary jazz and pop vocalist Mimi Nikolova. With the assistance of Jazz FM, she prepared a program with her notable songs, adding the favorite of generations of Bulgarians "Fairytale", as well as four jazz standards. On stage for the first time, she presented them with the author of the arrangements, Samuel Eftimov – piano, Vladislav Mirchev – double bass, and Stoyan Yankulov – Stundji – drums.

At the end of July, Jazz FM was at the "Jazz in the Village" festival, which takes place on the meadow next to the town hall in the center of Kamen Bryag and gathers many fans - residents and guests of the village, fans from the region, for whom Kamen Bryag becomes a musical meeting point. This year, for the first time, the program covered three days, in which Mimi Nikolova participated. "She is the star in our program as a master of Bulgarian jazz!" - comments Yuri Chariyski, organizer of the festival.

After the participation of the programming director and host of Jazz FM Svetoslav Nikolov and the host of the program "Afternoon Improvisations" Tanya Ivanova in the Bansko Jazz Fest from August 6 to 13, the radio is heading to the region of the Veleka River. A jazz weekend in Sinemorets with the fourth edition of the "Great Kite and Jazz Fest" awaits jazz music fans with two concerts, three jam sessions and three educational meetings with children.

Thus, the activities of the radio do not stop, but only start another active season, full of events, meetings and music creation in support of the Bulgarian jazz scene.