bTV Is The Most Trusted Media Among Viewers On Election Day

Nearly 37% of Bulgarians indicate that they trusted the editorial staff of the bTV News for the follow-up of the election day on October 2. According to data from a nationally representative express survey by Market Links*, the largest percentage of viewers indicated bTV as the media with the most professional, objective and independent coverage, with the most interesting guests and prepared presenters on the day of the vote. Almost 40% say that they will continue to be informed by the media even after the elections.

The bTV newsroom followed the race for the votes of Bulgarians in the early parliamentary vote with an on-air marathon from 7 am to 1 am. after midnight. The assessment of the largest number of viewers - 40.5% - defines bTV's coverage as the most professional, and by 38% - as the most objective and independent.

Respondents participating in the survey identified bTV's on-air guests as the most interesting - 37.1%, and 41.8% claimed that the media's presenters and journalists on election day were the best.

The survey shows that television as a medium remains the most preferred source of information, chosen by 62.4% of respondents, followed by social networks - 20.3%m and online media with almost 15%.

"I thank all colleagues from bTV for the wonderful work in another election campaign and the hot election day. Each of us has proven with our work that the main principle of our television is fulfilled - to surpass ourselves every time in terms of vision and content of the television and digital product. I know that all the colleagues work with heart, dedication and high professionalism, and the results show that the viewers appreciated it," said Anton Hekimyan, Director of News, Current Affairs and Sports at bTV.

On the day of the elections, a team of nearly 250 professionals made sure that the viewers, listeners and online users of all bTV platforms learned how the vote was going in Bulgaria and abroad. Data from the peoplemetrics agency GARB showed that the audience preferred bTV News' special shows for up-to-date commentary, analysis and election results throughout the day.

* Nationally representative express survey conducted in the period October 5-7, 2022 among 685 respondents aged 18-54.