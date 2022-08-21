bTV Radio Group Events In August And September 2022

After more than two years we had limited going to events, in 2022 the world seems to open its arms again to shared emotions and mass events. Thus, in the summer months, the bTV Radio Group responded to the growing interest with a series of outdoor events.

At the beginning of August, one of the most prestigious jazz forums in Bulgaria - the Bansko Jazz Festival - was held in Bansko with the call "Everyone in jazz!", the presenters of which are the program director of Jazz FM radio Svetoslav Nikolov and the host of "Afternoon Improvisations" Tanya Ivanova. The program of this year's edition from August 6 to 13 included guests from Brazil, the USA, Portugal, Hungary, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Greece, Israel and Ukraine, as well as Bulgarian jazz musicians, including several projects specially created for Bansko. On the main stage we listened to 20 concerts, young talents honed their skills in the "Jazz Academy" in partnership with Jazz FM and performed on the Youth Stage, "Jazz in the City" played at various points during the day, meeting artists in a cozy and relaxed atmosphere for jam sessions. The festival was organized by the Municipality of Bansko in partnership with the "Festivals in Bulgaria" association, bTV Media Group and Jazz FM are media partners.

The only classical music radio station in Bulgaria, Classic FM radio, also performed its program outdoors on August 8 in front of the St. Alexander Nevsky". The mobile media corner of the bTV Media Group, in which the Classic FM studio was positioned, was dedicated to the gala concert of the Vienna Schonbrunn Orchestra, which took place on the same day. From 10 a.m., the air of the only radio for classical music in Bulgaria broadcasted exclusively from the heart of the capital with the host Georgi Mitov - Gemi. In response to the growing interest in the event, interviews with a number of guests from the outsourced studio were broadcast live and via live stream broadcasts on the radio's Facebook page. Traditionally, Classic FM radio focuses its program on the most current and attractive events from the classical music scene. The live coverages from St. Alexander Nevsky" were in two time zones from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 18:30 to 20:30, and listeners had the opportunity to hear the first few pieces of the concert Schonbrunn Palace Orchestra and live only on the air of Classic FM.

As the school year approaches, bTV Radio Group also pays attention to our youngest fans, as Radio N-JOY prepares its traditional Back to School with Radio N-JOY event in South Park. Entertainment with music, games and many prizes await all radio fans, as well as a meeting with the favorite radio presenters and some of Bulgaria's hottest pop artists. We diversify the program with 10 types of games with animators, including archery, dribbling with a ball, darts, relay games in several rounds of a competitive nature, each of which brings great prizes to the participants. The large-scale event is completely free for all participants, and those who are present will have the opportunity to participate in an action, part of the "Let's clean Bulgaria together" campaign. We invite you to become part of our unforgettable BackToSchool adventure with radio N-JOY, which we will traditionally hold before the start of the school year in the capital's South Park. The date is September 17th!