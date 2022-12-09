bTV Welcomes 2023 With The New Year's Show "Stage Beneath the Stars" Live From "Knyaz Alexander I" Square

After a two-year hiatus, the traditional New Year's concert "Stage Beneath the stars, which the Sofia Municipality organizes every year, is back and for the first time it will be realized together with bTV. The event will take place on December 31 at 22:30 outdoors at "Knyaz Alexander I" Square in Sofia, and viewers will be able to watch the show live on bTV.

The concert, with which we will send off the old and welcome the new year 2023, promises a different and unforgettable experience in a new large-scale format, for the first time with entirely live performances. The main performers are “The Usual Suspects”, who will sing their iconic songs along with the musical talents from various seasons of “The Voice of Bulgaria.”

bTV's rich and interesting New Year's program guarantees an unforgettable experience both for the live audience at "Knyaz Alexander I Square" and for the viewers in front of the screen. Hosts of "Stage under the stars" will be some of the favorite faces from the bTV univers - Natalie Trifonova and Nikolaos Tsitiridis, while Petya Dikova and Bobi Lazarov will participate directly from the backstage.

With this step, bTV Media Group once again reinforces its strategy to create high-quality and large-scale production, and to develop and support its talents. At the same time, the group offers an exciting and unique experience for the audience and viewers who are looking for fun, entertainment and good music on the festive night.

Welcome the new 2023 with bTV's favorite faces, “The Usual Suspects" and the stars of "The Voice of Bulgaria" - on December 31 with the "Stage Beneath the Stars" concert-performance at 22:30 outdoors from "Knyaz Alexander Square" I' and live on the air of bTV!