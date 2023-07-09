Elena Yaramova Follows In The Footsteps Of Talented Bulgarian Children In A New TV Series On Wness TV

Having a gift at a young age is both a great strength and a heavy burden. The joy of success is just the tip of a mix made up of hard work, deprivation and sacrifice. What does it mean to be a gifted child and what sets you apart from your peers? Are personal qualities and unwavering parental support enough?

In the TV series Elena Yaramova will seek answers to these questions from talented children, their parents and mentors. And the viewers will have the pleasure to enjoy the children’s special talents in the purest and most innocent form. The show will follow the great achievements of Bulgaria's talented children in the fields of science, art and sports.

The documentary episodes are coming soon on WnessTV!