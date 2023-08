The "Sweet Charms" series will follow the complete preparation of well-known and beloved desserts, presented in a new and unconventional way.

The focus of the series will be decoration, and Silvia Ivanova will show easy, clever and beautiful decoration tricks to apply in the comfort of our own home. A must will be the maximum use of all the products she works with.

Stay tuned for "Sweet Charms" from August 25th on Soul&PepperTV.