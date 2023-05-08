NJOY Summer 2023

Summer is coming and NJOY Summer is back with a bang! Radio N-JOY’s traditional Summer tour starts for another consecutive year at the end of May. Journeys across the country, curious conversations, encounters with extraordinary stories, the unforgettable sounds of the sea and a lot of summer mood awaits all listeners of the favourite radio station.

This year's edition of NJOY Summer will give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the good weather and discover the hidden treasures of Bulgaria. For three whole months, radio N-JOY radio will conduct its big summer tour, broadcasting every week from a different location.

Each week the radio tour will bring one lucky person a weekend away for two in a luxury hotel. And before we draw the winner, we'll be sharing photos and information from the different locations on the radio's social media. This way, everyone will be able to find out a bit more about Bulgaria by following the interesting happenings and encounters of the radio presenters.

We will tour the following places: St. Konstantin and Elena, Obzor, Sozopol, Kranevo, Golden Sands, Bansko, Velingrad, Sunny Beach, Kazanlak, Kyustendil, Borovets and the village of Banya. Expect us!