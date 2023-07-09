NJOYSummer Grand Summer Tour Breaks Records

For the ninth consecutive year, one of the country's largest radio stations is conducting its annual national tour. The iconic NJOYSummer tour kicked off in late May and is already reporting record results. More than 5,000 people have participated with comments on the tour and audience engagement has surpassed 25,000.

Each week as part of the tour, Radio N-JOY and the partnering hotel for that period are giving away a weekend for two at a five-star hotel. At the moment, there are 9 weekends left which anyone interested can try to win by joining the radio's Facebook page.

There are still two months left of the summer tour, which will also tour Bansko, Borovets, Kyustendil, Golden Sands, Velingrad, Kazanlak. During the national tour, the hosts Inspector N-JOY, Neya, Domenica and Yassen will broadcast from different parts of the country and meet listeners with the exciting stories of local heroes.

