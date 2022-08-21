The Web Space Of bTV Media Group With A Special Project For The FIFA World Cup In Qatar

Especially for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which will be held from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar, the media group has prepared a special project for the sports event.

bTV Media Group will present a special page dedicated to the World Cup. It will contain news, video, photos, livescore results for all games and phases of the tournament. It will be part of bTV Media Group's new sports website btvsport.bg

But of course, that is not all. The media group has also prepared a studio for the World Cup, in which the upcoming matches and interesting news from the battles in Qatar will be discussed.

The studio will be hosted by bTV sports news presenter Valery Genov and Kaloyan Kyurkchiev, who has been named among the best young reporters in Europe for 2021 after being awarded in the video content category for reporters under 30 at AIPS.

bTV Media Group has prepared a special digital advertising project that will include the World Cup website as well as other useful formats and solutions.

For more details, you can contact the colleagues from the "Digital Sales" department at websales@btv.bg, who will personally discuss every opportunity for your brand in the bTV Media Group web space of the World Cup.