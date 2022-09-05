Television audiences Showed A Strong Preference For bTV At The Start Of The 2022 Fall Season

"The Farm" and "The Voice of Bulgaria" are the primetime hits this fall, according to GARB data (All 4+) for the start of the Fall 2022 television season, measured on September 3 and 4, respectively.

After a strong start on Saturday night, "The Farm" 8 consolidated its leading position in the ratings with 33.6% share of the TV audience in the time slot, compared to a 28.7% share for the competing production in the genre.

"The Voice of Bulgaria" showed exceptional excellence on Sunday evening, when the music format attracted 38.5% of viewers to the small screen.

bTV's main evening News broadcast, as well as bTV's current affairs shows that returned after the main anchors' summer break, also scored strongly and were the preferred sources of information for the majority of viewers (GARB, September 3-4). The central emission of bTV News during the weekend also recorded high results – 28.8% audience on Saturday and 34.2% on Sunday evening. On both days, media reporters broadcast live the situation in the distressed settlements in Karlovsko. On September 4, "120 minutes" with Svetoslav Ivanov, which already starts at 4:30 p.m., attracted the greatest viewer interest - nearly 26% of all in front of the TV screen in the time slot. The first edition of the program "Why, Mr. Minister?" with Maria Tsantsarova and the first guest - the acting Minister of Economy Nikola Stoyanov, attracted nearly 35% of the audience. “This Saturday and This Sunday” also posted high scores in the season opener on September 3rd and September 4th, respectively.

Today, after their summer vacation, "Before noon", "Who wants to be a millionaire" and "The Nikolaos Tsitiridis Show" are back on the bTV air, and on September 8 at 20:00 begins the new season of the series "I’ll Be Fine".