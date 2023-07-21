"To discover Bulgaria" - Ministry of Tourism and bTV Media Group with a new TV series about the country's tourist destinations

bTV Media Group and the Ministry of Tourism jointly launch the new television rubric "Discover Bulgaria". The series features 10 episodes about the country's diversity of tourism opportunities and has been airing since July in bTV's “This Saturday” and “This Sunday” morning weekend block. The column is part of the year-round campaign of the Ministry of Tourism, aimed at popularizing Bulgarian tourism. In the specially created TV content, viewers will discover a palette of topics such as cultural, wine and adventure tourism, cultural calendar events and festivals, spa and wellness, and more. Its author is the long-time multimedia reporter of bTV News, Ladislav Tsvetkov. He is one of the most experienced photo and video reporters in the bTV newsroom. He is the author of a number of photo galleries, texts, videos without comments, video reports and documentaries in the thematic column for in-depth investigations and reports - bTV Reporters.

The first episode dedicated to water sports and water tourism in the Black Sea can be seen here.