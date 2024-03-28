bTV announces changes in the senior leadership of the company, Boian Kalchev appointed as new CFO of bTV Media Group

bTV Media Group EAD (bTV) announces changes in the senior management of the company. bTV's Supervisory Board has decided to appoint Boian Kalchev as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of bTV with effect from 1 April 2024. After five successful years at bTV, the current CFO, Tonislav Popov, will step down from his position and continue his career outside the company.

„I am very pleased to welcome Boian back to the bTV team. I expect that that this change will bring new energy and perspectives to our plans while providing continuity and stability to the business operations. At the same time, Tonislav has been one of the key members of our team that has successfully led bTV through dynamic events andI would like to thank him for his dedication and wish him every success in his future endeavours. As leading media company we continue to increase the investment in linear and digital content, alongside meeting our ambitious goals of providing a greater variety of quality products. I am confident that this is another step towards transforming bTV and consolidating its strong position in the Bulgarian market.“, said Ralf Bartoleit, CEO of bTV Media Group.

Boian Kalchev has over two decades of expertise in finance, corporate management, and business relations, holding managerial positions in Bulgarian and international firms. He has deep experience in the media and entertainment business, notably, he served as CFO for News Corporation Eastern Europe from 2006, overseeing television stations across multiple CEE countries. He also served as Group Vice President for Fox International Channels from 2014 to 2018, overseeing CEE country teams. Boian Kalchev returns to bTV for the second time as CFO, having served as CFO of bTV from 2000 to 2014. Kalchev is a graduate of the American University in Bulgaria, holding a degree in Business Administration.

bTV Media Group is one of six national stations owned by CME.

Additional information about CME

CME is among the leading providers of media and entertainment content in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and operates television stations in Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. CME broadcasts 45 television channels, both free-to-air and paid, and reaches a total of 49 million viewers. CME also owns the SVOD platform VOYO.