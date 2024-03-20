bTV Media Group awarded for "Green Week" at the BBLF Annual Responsible Business Awards 2023

At an official ceremony on March 19, the Bulgarian Business Leaders Forum (BBLF) announced the winners of the Annual Responsible Business Awards 2023 - one of the most established competitions for corporate social responsibility, sustainable development, and diversity in Bulgaria, held under the motto "Set a good example". An impressive 126 ESG initiatives implemented by 82 companies competed for the prestigious awards, which were presented for the 21st consecutive year.

bTV Media Group received the award for its ESG initiative "Green Week" in the category "Cause-related Marketing". The campaign was awarded 3rd place. The prize was presented by the Mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev, to Janeta Diadovska, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications of bTV Media Group.

The first edition of „Green Week“, an ESG initiative to address climate impact, was implemented by bTV Media Group in 2023. The project is part of the established social brand "The Good Example" and aims to draw consumers' attention to sustainable practices and good examples of environmental protection. "Green Week" is a strategic initiative at the pan-European level and includes in its scope media groups from the large CME family in Central and Eastern Europe - Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, and Romania, which, in addition to their communication resources and activities, reach consumers through the personal example of thousands of employees.

From June 5 to 10, bTV Media Group dedicated a large part of its on-air, digital and radio content to „Green Week“. The project was launched on World Environment Day, June 5, and will run until June 10, 2023. During this time, environmental messages and activities with concrete examples and models for an environmentally friendly lifestyle were launched and implemented under the motto "Responsible to Nature Together".

„Green Week“ communications reached 2,482,000 people (GARB, age 4+) across all channels of the Media Group's portfolio, with over 35 TV and radio reports, interviews, and debates broadcast. A total of 3,350 CME employees from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, and Romania participated.