Forbes ESG Summit 2024 showcased successful green practices and social innovations.

For the second consecutive year, Forbes Bulgaria brought together entrepreneurs, leaders and many companies at a forum dedicated to sustainable corporate governance and development.

Following the success of the debut edition last year, Forbes ESG Summit 2024 presented success stories of green practices and social innovations, as well as opportunities in Bulgarian business for a more environmentally friendly and responsible path to success. bTV Media Group was the exclusive media partner. Hana de Goeij, Head of Production Sustainability & Responsible Content at CME, participated in the event and shared best practices from the CEE region. The forum was hosted by bTV journalist Beste Sabri.

"I think our responsibility is twofold - on one hand we have to be careful how our productions affect the planet. For example, by reducing their carbon footprint. On the other hand, it is important to inspire and inform the audience," said Hana de Goeij.

"We already have wonderful examples in Bulgaria, from small start-ups to large corporations, which manage to really show a sustainable development and steadily give value to the society", said Eneya Georgieva, editor at Forbes Bulgaria.