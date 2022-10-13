bTV Media Group With A true Digital 360° Show At The Live Finales

bTV Media Group has prepared an impressive finale for two of its biggest shows this season. This year as well, the digital viewers will embark on the 360° Livestream adventure of the finals of "The Farm" and "The Voice of Bulgaria".

Last season, the 360° finals of "The Farm" and "The Voice of Bulgaria" saw an impressive increase in viewership.

This season, bTV Media Group will again offer its advertisers a special offer to be part of this technological challenge. Advertisers will be able to appear not only in the special 360° Livestream, but also in the commercials for both finales.

Two cameras will be used at the live digital 360° finals. The special pedestals and placement of the cameras will contribute to an even more interactive feeling of the atmosphere during the show.

During the 360° Livestream finale of "The Voice of Bulgaria" the host will be Preya, who also hosts the special digital extension "The Voice Behind the Scenes".

For more details, you can contact the colleagues from the "Digital Sales" department at websales@btv.bg, who will personally discuss every opportunity for your brand in the web world the 360 live finals of "The Voice of Bulgaria" and "The Farm".