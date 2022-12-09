Christmas Culinary Segment With Top Chefs On Radio N-JOY

In the month of December, a new culinary section called "Taste of the Holidays" is launching on the air of Radio N-JOY. Every weekday at 12:30, the sunny host Neia will present traditional Bulgarian Christmas and New Year's dishes, breads or desserts from the various regions of the country.

Each week, Neia's guests will be some of the most distinguished and positive chefs known to us from television. The segment will start on December 12 with Sevda Dimitrova - the first female winner of the Masterchef format. She will tell a little more about lean and vegetarian dishes. After her on the air of N-JOY, listeners will hear Dimitar Tonchev - one of the youngest representatives of the format in Bulgaria, who will present a modern interpretation of traditional Bulgarian cuisine. The segment will end with the latest holder of the Masterchef title and host of the program "The Taste of Bulgaria" - Maria Zhekova. She will share with listeners trivia about specific seasonal products, recipes for Christmas and New Year's dishes, as well as useful hints for their preparation. Interviews with recipes for the dishes will be published on njoy.bg and shared on the radio's Facebook page and Instagram profile.

