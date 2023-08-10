bTV Media Group With Special Advertising Packages For Stiliyan Petrov's "Game of Hope"

Stiliyan Petrov's "Match of Hope" will be broadcast live on bTV Action. The sports website btvsport.bg will also broadcast the game on September 6 at 17:00.

Stars of world football will arrive in Sofia to take part in the charity game organized by the foundation of the former captain of the Bulgarian national team.

The match will take place at the “Vasil Levski National Stadium” and the raised funds will be donated for the treatment of people with cancer.

The stars of the national team are Hristo Stoichkov, Dimitar Berbatov, Nasko Sirakov, Martin Petrov, Marian Hristov, Valery Bozhinov and others.

Among the foreign stars to shine are Luis Garcia, Nemanja Vidic, Joe Cole, Shay Given, Stewart Downing, Youri Djorkaeff, Gareth Barry, Gaizka Mendieta and Ashley Young.

