Month Of The Oscars Across The Platforms Of bTV Media Group

bTV Cinema's iconic "Oscars Month" campaign kicks off on 14 February (Tuesday) and over the course of four weeks promises to grab viewers' attention with nearly 60 Academy Award-winning or Academy Award-nominated titles. bTV Media Group's movie channel will also exclusively present the favourite for this year's awards with the most nominations - 11 - "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (2022).

The special thematic proposal offers a contextual association with the Month of Cinema across bTV's programming and the bWEB universe.

"The Month" will kick off with a bang with the three parts of the legendary 17-Oscar-winning "Lord of the Rings" series, which will air on February 14, 15 and 16 at 21:00 p.m.

bTV will make you a part of the magic of cinema through compelling content and some of the most exciting and relevant film titles. We offer you the opportunity to send a message to movie lovers through alternative forms of advertising on the bTV main channel and the bTV Cinema movie channel, as well as to position your brand in thematically relevant content related to the world of cinema.

The highlight of the March 13 program will be the title that received 11 Oscar nominations this year, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Actress in a Leading Role. Just hours after the Academy Awards, we will air one of this year's most topical film titles. ""Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the story of one ordinary woman's fight against evil.

