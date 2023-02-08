Initiative For The Special Women In Our Lives

We're tuning in to the holiday wave with a special proposal from Radio N-JOY on the occasion of March 8, Women's Day with a capital W.

For 8 days leading up to the holiday, we will be challenging listeners to share what the strengths are of their mates, mothers, and girlfriends. We will collect all the unique values and share them in a post on N-JOY's Facebook page. By combining the radio airwaves with the radio's social networks, we will give advertisers a quick conversion with a wide reach and good results. In turn, each listener will be able to enter and participate for a gift from the sponsor by simply sending a personal greeting to the woman they love, pointing out what makes life more beautiful and meaningful.

There will be only one grand prize winner who will be chosen at random. A series of lovely wishes will be shared on air on Radio N-JOY, one of the country's biggest radio stations.

If you are looking for an opportunity to associate your brand with the positive emotions of March 8, check out bTV Radio Group's special offer.