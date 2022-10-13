We Celebrate The End Of The Working Day On The Air Of Radio N-JOY

Radio N-JOY's lovely host Nikki entertains the listeners with the dynamism of her prime time show "Party Time". In it, everyone can send and receive their individual musical greeting during the afternoon traffic, when there is no need to rush, but is a small celebration on the way home!

We get in the party mood while enjoying heartfelt messages and favorite music on Radio N-JOY. This is the perfect way for our partners to be part of the positive end of the day with their brands and connect with the euphoria and heightened emotions of the audience. Through a sponsorship tag, the messages will naturally reach the minds of the listeners and position the brand of the advertiser in a completely positive aspect.

More about the placement options in "Party Time" can be seen in our proposal.