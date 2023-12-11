Darina Petrova is HR Director at bTV Media Group as of 11th December 2023. She has extensive professional experience in key HR positions.

Darina Petrova began her career in the field of HR in the utility company Enel back in 2006, moving onto through the years to Mining and Heavy Industry, Healthcare, FMCG sectors. Darina completed studies in Advertising, Marketing and Business Administration and obtained qualification level 7 of the accredited certification program of CIPD, UK (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development). She has led projects in change management, organizational development and leadership, reward and compensation and benefits for her previous employers.