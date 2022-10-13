Halloween All Day Long

We invite you to an unforgettable adventure across our TV, radio and digital platforms. The unique combination of media channels gives you the ability to reach a diverse and broad audience.

Halloween – one of those days of the year when our mood is set for games, costumes, treats and… tricks. Usual associations inspire home decorations, fun gatherings with friends, and desserts featuring her majesty, the pumpkin, a symbol of Halloween. At bTV Media Group, we support and stimulate the audience's enthusiasm to bring cheer to their own and their children's daily lives, and that is why we have prepared a variety of opportunities across all our platforms - TV, radio and digital. From the morning with Before Noon to The Nikolaos Tsitiridis Show, the air will be ringing with the tune of Halloween. The magical audio potion will be full of surprises for the listeners in the form of gifts from the sponsor. Users will earn them by carefully listening to N-JOY radio and finding out the sponsor's key ingredient of the day - a Halloween word accompanied by a special sound.

Funny scenes and conversations between the presenters of "Before Noon", provoked by a Halloween key word accompanied by a special sound signal will be a natural guide to the radio game. In the "Nikolaos +" segment, we will shoot a fun video in which the host and a popular personality will dress up in Halloween costumes and walk around the streets of Sofia, with their goal being to collect as many sweets as possible.

The spirit of Halloween will be additionally supplemented by the opportunities for alternative presence in the themed MegaHit slot on bTV with titles such as ‘The Room”, “Hellboy II: The Golden Army”, “Dark shadows”.

