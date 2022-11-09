Let's Get Ready For A Successful Black Friday

Wouldn't it be nice if someone gathered all the secret tricks in one place and gave you actionable tips on how to get the most out of a quick shopping spree? Radio N-JOY comes to the rescue with a special column in which experts in the field of online sales share useful ideas and tricks for successful purchases. To combine the useful with the pleasant, Radio N-JOY allows the sponsor to combine their segment with announcements and a game on the Facebook page of the radio. Tag, product placement, live announcements, reporting and on-site presence - all featured in the Black Friday 2022 offer across the platforms of Radio N-JOY.

If you want to know a little more about the possibilities that the radio offers on the occasion of the big shopping, see our specific offer.