Music Christmas With bTV Media Group

At the end of 2022 the best time of the year will be accompanied by a musical ranking of the songs we listened to in the past year and which accompanied our every experience. N-JOY Radio will be playing the annual Top 40 special, complete with a fun game where listeners can win prizes. This presents a suitable opportunity for brand association and enrichment of the Christmas emotion by participating in the selection of available prizes.

The Facebook profile of the radio will also provide an additional presence. Within 10 business days between December 12-23, we will publish a post with the advertiser's image under which users will mention their favorite song choice. This gives them the chance at the end of each day to win a random surprise. On-air during these 10 days, we will rotate promos for our sponsor's game to remind listeners to enter the race. During the Top 40 broadcast, a sponsor interlude will play between songs, and our favorite hosts will announce in live broadcasts that we are sending in 2022 with the support of your brand and the 40 music favorites of the year.

The melodic mood will be complemented on the TV air. During the holiday week, each episode of "Before Noon" will end with a performance by a participant from "The Voice of Bulgaria", and before the performance, an announcement will be broadcasted leading to the sponsored game on Radio N-JOY on Facebook. Sponsorship tags of the client will also be broadcast in "Before Noon". The cinematic mood on bTV Cinema will meaningfully complement the advertiser's presence with channel co-branding and sponsored promo frames, and "The Nikolaos Tsitiridis Show" will offer the opportunity to integrate the brand into the show's traditional covers of popular songs.

Expect more details about the special thematic offer on bTV Media Group's TV, radio and digital platforms soon.