The Secrets Of Cybersecurity

In the Fall of 2022, bTV Radio and Radio N-JOY join forces around the topic of cyber security and the dangers lurking on the internet. The two radio stations will develop a special column that will focus on how to consume, upload and search content online without risking our personal security. The aim of the initiative is to raise awareness and educate the audience, the main target group being young teenagers who spend more and more time on the Internet. But in addition to children, adults can also increase their digital culture.

Online phishing, cyberbullying, contact with malicious persons, access to inappropriate content and pirated content are just some of the dangers lurking on the Internet. A similar topic has its place in the radio broadcast of bTV Radio Group, with a strong emphasis on this social campaign. The radio stations partner with the most legitimate organizations in the field, such as the Bulgarian Cyber Security Association and the European Cyber Security Organization as experts in the field. All united around the mission of creating a fruitful, secure and predictable Internet environment.

"Secrets of cyber security" will be discussed on bTV Radio and N-JOY radio. Sponsorship tags and promo announcements are only part of the advertising forms through which the support of brands related to these important and socially significant issues is reflected. The segment enables the contextual integration of brands and their messages into the content.

