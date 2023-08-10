The joint initiative of bTV Media Group and the Ministry of Tourism launched the "Discover Bulgaria" series, which is part of the Ministry of Tourism's year-long campaign aimed at promoting Bulgarian tourism and showcasing some of the most beautiful places in the country.

The series includes 10 episodes about the diversity of tourist opportunities in the country and is broadcast in the morning weekend block of bTV "This Saturday".

In the specially created TV content viewers can discover a palette of topics such as cultural, underwater - archaeological tourism, wine and adventure tourism, the magic of events and festivals from the cultural calendar, spa and wellness, etc.

The author of the column is the long-time multimedia reporter of bTV News, Ladislav Tsvetkov. He is one of the most experienced photo and video reporters in the bTV newsroom. He is the author of a number of photo galleries, texts, videos, video reports and documentaries in the thematic column for in-depth investigations and reports - bTV Reporters.

The series "Discover Bulgaria" inspires viewers about tourism in our country, unfolding sights of sanctuaries, mystical beautiful mountains in our country, underwater archaeology, camping tourism and wonderful places with rich cultural and historical heritage. Messages about the power of our nature are also highlighted, as well as the fact that our country holds a rich history and fascinates with many familiar and unfamiliar places.

These are just a few of the themes the column immerses us in, and the most exciting part is that all these places are part of our country's endowments that are good to know and experience.

And when we know how to rest slowly, to give ourselves as much time as possible to listen to the murmur of the river, the song of the forest among the beautiful places of Bulgaria, we understand that the natural resources of Bulgaria are extremely diverse at sea, in the mountains and during all four seasons of the year.

The rubric inspires us to know our homeland, to keep it clean and to treat nature with the right approach, because as the author says in one of the editions of "Discover Bulgaria"- you have to get in and out of nature as you found it for your holiday.