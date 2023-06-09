What Lies Behind A Beautiful Smile - The Shared Secrets Of The Professionals From Medical Dent In " The World of Health"

The idea

The integration of "Medical Dent" as the main content partner of "The World of Health" aims to introduce the audience to affordable prevention methods and the latest technologies in the field of oral hygiene and health.

Presence

Once a month, topics that affect a large part of the audience are discussed in the studio or out in the clinic itself, and across many different age groups. Busy in their daily lives, people very often leave for a later stage the solution of oral health problems that arise. Most deep oral health problems are the result of neglecting mild oral discomfort that subsequently costs time, expense and pain.

The main goal of the column, in which Dr. Branimir Kirilov is a guest each month, is to communicate effective methods of prevention, oral hygiene care, and step-by-step options for addressing an already present and even profound problem so that we can be helpful to our audience.

A very valuable element in this collaboration is the way in which the host of the programme, Dr. Nedelya Shtonova, and her guest interweave scientific facts and terminology with understandable examples from the everyday life of each of us. The information presented in this way is much more easily digestible and the message related to dental health is much more understandable for the general audience of "The World of Health."

CLIENT: Medical Dent Dental Centre

BRAND: Medical Dent

SEASON: Spring/Fall 2023

CHANNEL: bTV