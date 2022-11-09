Harmonica In "The Taste of Bulgaria"

Traveling through the small and not so well-known places in Bulgaria, host Maria Zhekova, photographer, chef and winner of MasterChef, touches the taste of Bulgarian products.

Logically, our partnership with harmonica started precisely in this project, in which the main focus is the

authentic taste of the national cuisine and pure food, produced with attention and care, as well as the people who, with their work and dedication, have preserved this taste over the years.

The integration of the harmonica brand is carried out through elegant packaging visuals, as well as through Maria's authentic narrative of what is important to her and the relationship between taste and the way the products are sourced and produced.

Four dairy products from the brand's portfolio will be presented to the viewers' attention, with which Maria will create diverse and interesting recipes inspired by her meeting with housewives from the region where she is visiting.

harmonica dairy products are produced entirely from organic milk from grazing animals raised on two family farms, and Maria's story about what she herself values and looks for in the products she cooks and consumes helps the brand integration to be an organic part of the content of the show.

As a result of the joint efforts of the media, the producer and the client, we have successfully implemented the product’s integration. We thank harmonica for trusting bTV to implement the brand's pilot presence on national television.

Client: harmonica

Product: fresh cow's milk, goat's milk cottage, cow's milk cheese

Format/show: "The Taste of Bulgaria" Season 1