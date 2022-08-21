SDI Field Day In “The Bachelor” - Sports Sponsorship In A Reality Format

"The Bachelor" is an entirely premium format that gives brands the opportunity to make a strong statement through the various reality segments and position themselves effectively in prime time, through direct exposure.

One of the elements of the format are the various challenges that the candidates must go through in competition with each other for the heart of The Bachelor. They are associated with physical activity and not-so-female oriented sports and extreme activities.

It was there that we saw potential for SDI's non-standard image integration.

Three sports challenges were planned in several separate episodes, during which the ladies had to prove and show physical and strategic qualities. In this way, each of them declared to the Bachelor their own ambition, refracted through the prism of sports zeal and the ability to work as a team. We called the series of sports meetings in basketball, water polo and football - SDI Field Day, which provided an exclusive image presence of the brand, and the branded sports teams and banner carried out the idea of sponsoring an event within the reality format.

You can check out one of the memorable challenges in the video here.