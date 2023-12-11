bTV Announces Major Leadership Changes

In a strategic move towards strengthening of the growth at bTV Media Group (bTV), effective December 11, bTV announces significant changes in its top leadership. Apostol Pentchev will become Programming Director, tasked with creating a content strategy that will continue to drive the growth of the organization and deliver the “content anytime & anywhere” promise. Meanwhile, Darina Petrova will take over as the new Human Resource Director and in her new role will focus on expanding the company's position as a top employer in the industry.

This change comes at a time when bTV focuses on integrating advanced digital technologies and innovative strategies into its core operations. Apostol and Darina are replacing Natasha Kumcheva and Hristo Hadzhitanev, who have amicably decided to part ways with bTV after many years of dedicated service. Both will continue with bTV until December 31st, ensuring a smooth transition of the business operation.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we part ways with Natasha and Hristo, who have been central to our operations for years. I extend my deepest gratitude for everything they have done for bTV. I am confident that Darina and Apostol will lead the way in harnessing innovation, helping bTV to stay ahead and succeed in future challenges head-on,” said Ralf Bartoleit, CEO of bTV.

Darina Petrova began her career in the field of HR in the utility company Enel back in 2006, moving onto through the years to Mining and Heavy Industry, Healthcare, FMCG sectors. Darina completed studies in Advertising, Marketing and Business Administration and obtained qualification level 7 of the accredited certification program of CIPD, UK (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development). She has led projects in change management, organizational development and leadership, reward and compensation and benefits for her previous employers.

Apostol Pentchev brings his wealth of experience in television and broadcasting back to bTV where he served as programming director in 2005-2009, head of television in 2009-2014, and member of the board in 2010-2014. He has also held high-ranking executive positions at Bulgarian National Television, PRVA TV, B92 TV in Serbia, and Nova Broadcasting Group in Bulgaria.